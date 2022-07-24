Producer Cal Koat is very pleased to bring the very latest, contemporary Celtic music to fresh ears. Says Cal, “It sure ain’t your Grand pappy’s fiddle music.” Celt In A Twist spotlights the next generation Celtic fusions including everything from the Acid-Croft alchemy of Shooglenifty to the Highland- Metal of Mudmen. “You know, the original Celts wandered from the Asian subcontinent through North Africa to the Iberian peninsula and on to Scandinavia as well as the British Isles,” Cal explains, “so it’s not like you have to have lily white skin and bad teeth to feel a connection to it.”

“And the host couldn’t be a better fit for the program. Patricia Fraser has had her imagination fired and her cultural heartstrings plucked by this music. She’s a terrific communicator with a brilliant mind, who shares the listeners’ excitement as they discover these vibrant, underexposed sounds together.”

Celt In A Twist airs Mondays from 6:00pm to 7:00pm.