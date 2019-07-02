CKMS Community Connections for 1 July 2019 with Sophia Kudriavtsev, Kahia, and Mo Markham

On Canada Day we talk about colonialism and settlement in Turtle Island, the students’ School Strike for Climate, and Kitchener-Waterloo VegFest. Our guests are Sophia Kudriavtsev, who’s been leading the School Strikes, Kaiha, an 11-year-old student who’s been speaking at the School Strike rallies in Toronto and the Nation Rising rally in Ottawa, and Mo Markham, organizer of VegFestKW.

Show Notes

Information on land acknowledgements from LSPIRG’s Know The Land

Fridays For Future

Where : Waterloo Town Square Map 1

: Waterloo Town Square Map 1 When : 12:30pm to 1:30pm on Friday, 5 July 2019

: 12:30pm to 1:30pm on Friday, 5 July 2019 Twitter: #Fridays4Future

On Facebook: Fridays for Future Climate Strike: Kitchener-Waterloo

Other organizations: Nation Rising Rise For Climate Citizens Climate Lobby Climate Save



Kitchener-Waterloo VegFest

Where : Carl Zehr Square at Kitchener City Hall Map 2

: Carl Zehr Square at Kitchener City Hall Map 2 When : 11:00am to 6:00pm, Saturday, 6 July 2019

: 11:00am to 6:00pm, Saturday, 6 July 2019 Other groups: Extinction Rebellion Ontario Plant-based Student’s Association



Music List

Podcast

Download: ckms-community-connections-2019-07-01.mp3 (165 MiBytes, 1h59m57s, episode 14)

CKMS Community Connections airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 every Monday from 10:00am to Noon.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Subscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!

See all CKMS Community Connections shows!



YouTube: CKMS Community Connections for 1 July 2019

Video of radio works when there are interesting guests

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2019 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Attribution to Radio Waterloo. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.