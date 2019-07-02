CKMS | 102.7 FM | Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Mondays 10 am - 12 Noon
CKMS Community Connections for 1 July 2019 with Sophia Kudriavtsev, Kahia, and Mo Markham

On Canada Day we talk about colonialism and settlement in Turtle Island, the students’ School Strike for Climate, and Kitchener-Waterloo VegFest. Our guests are Sophia Kudriavtsev, who’s been leading the School Strikes, Kaiha, an 11-year-old student who’s been speaking at the School Strike rallies in Toronto and the Nation Rising rally in Ottawa, and Mo Markham, organizer of VegFestKW.

Sophia Kudriavtsev at the microphone
Sophia Kudriavtsev
Kaiha at the microphone
Kaiha
Mo Markham in the studio
Mo Markham

Fridays For Future

Kitchener-Waterloo VegFest

  • Where: Carl Zehr Square at Kitchener City Hall Map 2
  • When: 11:00am to 6:00pm, Saturday, 6 July 2019
  • Other groups:
    • Extinction Rebellion
    • Ontario Plant-based Student’s Association

Podcast

Download: ckms-community-connections-2019-07-01.mp3 (165 MiBytes, 1h59m57s, episode 14)

CKMS Community Connections airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 every Monday from 10:00am to Noon.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

YouTube: CKMS Community Connections for 1 July 2019

Video of radio works when there are interesting guests

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2019 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Attribution to Radio Waterloo. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.

