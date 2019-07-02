CKMS Community Connections for 1 July 2019 with Sophia Kudriavtsev, Kahia, and Mo Markham

On Canada Day we talk about colonialism and settlement in Turtle Island, the students’ School Strike for Climate, and Kitchener-Waterloo VegFest. Our guests are Sophia Kudriavtsev, who’s been leading the School Strikes, Kaiha, an 11-year-old student who’s been speaking at the School Strike rallies in Toronto and the Nation Rising rally in Ottawa, and Mo Markham, organizer of VegFestKW.
Show Notes
- Information on land acknowledgements from LSPIRG’s Know The Land
Fridays For Future
- Where: Waterloo Town Square Map 1
- When: 12:30pm to 1:30pm on Friday, 5 July 2019
- Twitter: #Fridays4Future
- On Facebook: Fridays for Future Climate Strike: Kitchener-Waterloo
- Other organizations:
- Nation Rising
- Rise For Climate
- Citizens Climate Lobby
- Climate Save
Kitchener-Waterloo VegFest
- Where: Carl Zehr Square at Kitchener City Hall Map 2
- When: 11:00am to 6:00pm, Saturday, 6 July 2019
- Other groups:
- Extinction Rebellion
- Ontario Plant-based Student’s Association
Music List
- 0h00m27s: Six Celestial Spheres — Parallax Error
- 0h05m20s: Tricks of the Heart — Aaron Goldstein from the Espanola album
- 0h30m39s: Rivermouth — Garrett Cato
- h32m38s: Hide — Bridget and Dahlia
- 0h41m59s: Jet Lab — Sublunar Express
- 0h42m27s: New Moon — Sublunar Express
- 0h56m59s: Splinter — Sublunar Express
- 1h00m17s: Ur the Only One — Shawnee
- 1h03m50s: Cantaloupe Island — Nick Maclean Quartet
- 1h59m39s: Europe — from the Atelier Elektro album by Ametrom
Podcast
Download: ckms-community-connections-2019-07-01.mp3 (165 MiBytes, 1h59m57s, episode 14)
Bonus Footage
YouTube: CKMS Community Connections for 1 July 2019
Video of radio works when there are interesting guests
