CKMS Community Connections for 12 September 2022: The SOCAN Show

Nothing but music this week, so no podcast, no bonus footage, no image gallery. Just music. Two hours worth! And it’s our SOCAN ratings week, which means that any musicians played today will receive oodles of royalties (for extremely low values of “oodles”). To maximize this economic windfall for Waterloo Region, most of the music is KWCon.
Enjoy!
–Bob.
Index
|Time
|Title
|Album
|Artist
|0m00s
|Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc
|
CKMS Community Connections
|Steve Todd
|0m44s
|Neon Soul
|
Here Between
|Eric Bolton
|4m10s
|Infinite Everything
|
Sweet
|Missy Bauman
|7m32s
|Ghost
|
Don’t Fear the Dark
|10m17s
|Sleep a Little Better
|
(single)
|Courtney Wolfe
|12m44s
|El Mundo
|
Fuego Fatal /
God Wants Me to Be Sexy
|Cindy Gomez
|16m02s
|Again and Again
|19m58s
|Echo
|
(single)
|Alysha Brilla
|22m33s
|California May 9 2
|
(single)
|Katy Topham
|26m09s
|Wake Up Call
|
Wake p Call
|Clarissa Diokno
|29m30s
|Awake Asleep
|
Impossible World
|Wilfred N & the Grown Men
|32m55s
|Calling You Home
|
Speed Of Life
|Sammy Duke
|36m44s
|Just Breathe
|41m10s
|She’s Tough
|
Live at the Boathouse
|Pete Temple & The Cornerstones
|45m49s
|Boathouse (Roadhouse) Blues
|49m48s
|Corner of Lincoln
|
(single)
|Lethal Pandemic & Hypnotic Mirage
|53m30s
|Street Hop
|
Standard Moves
|Joga
|57m13s
|Coldest Nights
|
(single)
|Kylof Söze
|59m23s
|On My Own
|
Creative Recording Initiative 2022
|Fredlyne Kayee & Demaya Green
|1h01m49s
|(and i will) grow a garden
|
This Garden
|Andrew Jacob Rinehart
|1h05m07s
|Cherry Blossoms
|1h08m30s
|Sterling Is…Reprise
|
Broken Songs by a Broken Man
|Deaf By Design
|1h11m44s
|Happy Song
|
Good To See You
|Henry Taylor
|1h15m09s
|Leave It Alone
|1h19m09s
|Revolution
|
Electric Gas
|Electric Gas
|1h24m00s
|Lost
|
The Scars Stay
|1h27m37s
|Pretty Baby
|
Truth or Deceiver
|HotKid
|1h31m50s
|Warrior
|1h34m27s
|I’m Not Over You Yet
|
(single)
|Steve Todd and Stewart McKie
|1h39m29s
|There You Were
|
(single)
|Bonita Vanderpas and Steve Todd
|1h44m58s
|I Am Only The Moon
|
I Am Only The Moon
|Lynn Jackson
|1h49m16s
|Love My Hood Theme Song
|
Songs of Kitchener
|Mary Abdel-Malek Neil
|1h51m59s
|The Hohner Ave Porch Party Song
|1h53m59s
|Aeronautic
|
Ponysapien
|Ponysapien
|1h56m49s
|End of show credits, then
Brazilian Opportunities
Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2022 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.
filthy lucre is copyright © 2003 by monkeyc.net and is used under a Creative Commons Attribution Non-Commercial ShareAlike license.