CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Monday 11am-Noon, Friday 3pm-4pm (sunflower logo on the left, black and purple lettering on a teal background to the right and below)
CKMS Community Connections for 12 September 2022: The SOCAN Show

Show Notes

(an assortment of coins, Australian dollars of various denominations, dirty. Difficult to tell if this is a black&white image, or just monochromatic, boring coins)
filthy lucre

Nothing but music this week, so no podcast, no bonus footage, no image gallery. Just music. Two hours worth! And it’s our SOCAN ratings week, which means that any musicians played today will receive oodles of royalties (for extremely low values of “oodles”). To maximize this economic windfall for Waterloo Region, most of the music is KWCon.

Enjoy!

–Bob.

Index

Time Title Album Artist
0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc CKMS Sunflower logo (yellow petals surrounding a black centre with white wavies all on a teal background)
CKMS Community Connections		 Steve Todd
0m44s Neon Soul Here Between | Eric Bolton (photos in primary colour stripes)
Here Between		 Eric Bolton
4m10s Infinite Everything Missy Bauman (illustration of a woman holding a bunny while hiding behind ferns)
Sweet		 Missy Bauman
7m32s Ghost shows a person sitting at a campfire surrounded by rabbits and other wildlife
Don’t Fear the Dark
10m17s Sleep a Little Better (closeup of light purple snowdrop flowers)
(single)		 Courtney Wolfe
12m44s El Mundo
Fuego Fatal /
God Wants Me to Be Sexy		 Cindy Gomez
16m02s Again and Again
19m58s Echo (Black and White photo of Alysha Brilla singing into a microphone and holding a guitar)
(single)		 Alysha Brilla
22m33s California May 9 2 (Katy Topham playing guitar)
(single)		 Katy Topham
26m09s Wake Up Call Wake Up Call | Clarissa Diokno (Clarissa sitting on the floor in front of a couch with a telephone on it)
Wake p Call		 Clarissa Diokno
29m30s Awake Asleep Impossible World | Wilfred N & the Grown Men (B&W photo of a dog with long fur laying on the ground)
Impossible World		 Wilfred N & the Grown Men
32m55s Calling You Home Speed Of Life | Sammy Duke (stylized illustration of a pale pink moon over orange mountains with a dark red river running through them)
Speed Of Life		 Sammy Duke
36m44s Just Breathe
41m10s She’s Tough Pete Temple & The Cornerstones | Live At The Boat House (white and red letters over a background photo of The Boathouse looking over Victoria Park lake)
Live at the Boathouse		 Pete Temple & The Cornerstones
45m49s Boathouse (Roadhouse) Blues
49m48s Corner of Lincoln Corner of Lincoln | Lethal Pandemic & Hypnotic Mirage (B&W photo of shattered glass or ice, with a glass or ice flower in the centre)
(single)		 Lethal Pandemic & Hypnotic Mirage
53m30s Street Hop JOGA Standard Moves LP (Illustration of a disk with white ettering for JOGA and black lettering for Standard Moves)
Standard Moves		 Joga
57m13s Coldest Nights (Man wearing a winter jacket with his back to the camera facing a playground swing set)
(single)		 Kylof Söze
59m23s On My Own JI (white lowercase outline letters on a black background with an octave of piano keys below)
Creative Recording Initiative 2022		 Fredlyne Kayee & Demaya Green
1h01m49s (and i will) grow a garden This Garden | Andrew Jacob Rinehart / Eli Sokoloff Haris (very faint lettering on top and below, with an image of a living room with a harp, music box, radiator, chair)
This Garden		 Andrew Jacob Rinehart
1h05m07s Cherry Blossoms
1h08m30s Sterling Is…Reprise (a burst of orange and green colour, mirrored vertically)
Broken Songs by a Broken Man		 Deaf By Design
1h11m44s Happy Song Good To See You | Henry Taylor (B&W photo of Henry Taylor wearing a winter coat and hat in a forest)
Good To See You		 Henry Taylor
1h15m09s Leave It Alone
1h19m09s Revolution Electric Gas (illustration of a wall plate with an electrical outlet and a gas flame on a yellow background)
Electric Gas		 Electric Gas
1h24m00s Lost Electric Gas | The Scars Stay (illustration of a wall plate with an electrical outlet and a gas flame on a blue background)
The Scars Stay
1h27m37s Pretty Baby Truth or Deceiver | HotKid (collage of cutout sections of photos of a woman's face)
Truth or Deceiver		 HotKid
1h31m50s Warrior
1h34m27s I’m Not Over You Yet I'm Not Over You Yet | Steve Todd and Stewart McKie (photo of a girl's legs walking in the sand of a beach)
(single)		 Steve Todd and Stewart McKie
1h39m29s There You Were (Steve Todd playing acoustic guitar in a field)
(single)		 Bonita Vanderpas and Steve Todd
1h44m58s I Am Only The Moon Lynn Jackson (illustration of a moon on a red background with purple horizontal stripes representing clouds)
I Am Only The Moon		 Lynn Jackson
1h49m16s Love My Hood Theme Song Songs of Kitchener (illustration of a woman watching children in a playground with a music staff floating around her)
Songs of Kitchener		 Mary Abdel-Malek Neil
1h51m59s The Hohner Ave Porch Party Song
1h53m59s Aeronautic Ponysapien (clouds over water, coloured with a spectrum of colours)
Ponysapien		 Ponysapien
1h56m49s End of show credits, then
Brazilian Opportunities

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs on Friday from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

CKMS | 102.7 FM | Radio Waterloo | Community ConnectionsSee all CKMS Community Connections shows!

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2022 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.

filthy lucre is copyright © 2003 by monkeyc.net and is used under a CC BY-NC-SACreative Commons Attribution Non-Commercial ShareAlike license.

