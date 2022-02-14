CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Monday 11am-Noon, Friday 3pm-4pm (sunflower logo on the left, black and purple lettering on a teal background to the right and below)
CKMS Community Connections for 14 February 2022: The Valentines Day Show

Show Notes

Black and white illustration of the heart shape with music notes in the middle.

It’s Valentines Day, and what better way to celebrate than by playing love songs? It’s a day for songs about true love, unrequited love, spurned love, lost love, and spiders.

Spiders? OK, I didn’t know how else to fit in a track from Active Dark Filament. Erroll Zastre writes:

“Lake of the Spiders”, I don’t know, a romantic place to take your significant other… get eaten by a giant spider? I’ve been watching too many Saturday night Svengoolie horror programs.

Also on the show today we have the debut radio performance of Talk by Living Room For Small. Many thanx to Owen for getting the track to us with virually no advance notice!

There’s also a teaser of the new single from The Boys & I, White Hot which comes out on all streaming platforms on Friday. We’ll have an interview with James Blacktop on our Friday afternoon episode at 3:00pm.

Did you ever see the Johnny Cash biopic Walk The Line? Until I saw that movie I didn’t know that Ring Of Fire was a love song written by June Carter Cash to Johnny Cash. We start off the show with a beautiful rendition by I, The Mountain.

Since there are no interviews but it’s all CanCon music (and mostly KWCon music) there won’t be a podcast. Sorry. Once the studio re-opens for guests I’ll step up my game and get people in for interviews, Live On-Air In-Studio performances, and podcasts.

–Bob.

Music Index

Time Title Album Artist
0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc CKMS Sunflower logo (yellow petals surrounding a black centre with white wavies all on a teal background)
CKMS Community Connections		 Steve Todd
0m44s Ring Of Fire Picture of members of I , The Mountain
(singles)		 I, THe Mountain
4m11s Houseplant
7m02s Tease Me (three men using a telephone)
(singles)		 Living Room For Small
10m36s Talk
14m33s Sarah (Will Grande at the Kitchener bus terminal)
(singles)		 Will Grande
18m11s 1 2 3 4
21m12s Lake of the Spiders Active Dark Filament | Dancing Ghosts (CGI rendering of a molecule)
Dancing Ghost		 Active Dark Filament
25m00s Crazy Rosie Samra | Missed Connection (Rosie laying on the floor in front of an old-timey telephone)
(singles)		 Rosie Samra
28m16s Missed Connection
31m47s Futility Jacquie Drew | Lifelong Truth (Jacquie Drew sitting at a bar)
Lifelong Truth		 Jacquie Drew
35m39 Anything & Everything
40m24s Love Is Love Aaron Kowal | Love Is Love (Aaron Kowal with his back to the camera wearing a cutoff jean jacket with slogans; pink shadowy background)
Good Sins, Bad Decisions		 Aaron Kowal
43m07s Bad Decisions
47m14s That Ain’t Me Anymore That Ain't Me Anymore - The Boys & I (album cover)
(single)		 The Boys & I
51m29s White Hot
54m56 Extro Credits
55m57s Ring Of Fire Social Distortion | Live In Orange County (B&W photo of band members on a yellow background)
Live In Orange County		 Social Distortion

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs on Friday from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2022 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.

Music of the heart from Public Domain Vectors is used under a CC -PD Public Domain (CC and PD in circles on a gray background, 'public domain' text below in white letters on a black background) CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication license.

