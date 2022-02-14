CKMS Community Connections for 14 February 2022: The Valentines Day Show

Show Notes



It’s Valentines Day, and what better way to celebrate than by playing love songs? It’s a day for songs about true love, unrequited love, spurned love, lost love, and spiders.

Spiders? OK, I didn’t know how else to fit in a track from Active Dark Filament. Erroll Zastre writes:

“Lake of the Spiders”, I don’t know, a romantic place to take your significant other… get eaten by a giant spider? I’ve been watching too many Saturday night Svengoolie horror programs.

Also on the show today we have the debut radio performance of Talk by Living Room For Small. Many thanx to Owen for getting the track to us with virually no advance notice!

There’s also a teaser of the new single from The Boys & I, White Hot which comes out on all streaming platforms on Friday. We’ll have an interview with James Blacktop on our Friday afternoon episode at 3:00pm.

Did you ever see the Johnny Cash biopic Walk The Line? Until I saw that movie I didn’t know that Ring Of Fire was a love song written by June Carter Cash to Johnny Cash. We start off the show with a beautiful rendition by I, The Mountain.

Since there are no interviews but it’s all CanCon music (and mostly KWCon music) there won’t be a podcast. Sorry. Once the studio re-opens for guests I’ll step up my game and get people in for interviews, Live On-Air In-Studio performances, and podcasts.

–Bob.

