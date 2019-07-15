CKMS | 102.7 FM | Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Mondays 10 am - 12 Noon
CKMS Community Connections for 15 July 2019

15th Annual Nonviolence Day In The Park poster

WR Nonviolence Day In The Park

  • When: Saturday, 20 July 2019 from Noon to 5:00pm
  • Where: Roos Island, Victoria Park, Kitchener Map
  • Web: https://wrnonviolence.org/
  • Every year WR Nonviolence invites all community groups, social justice agencies, peace organizations, and everyone else to enjoy a quiet, peaceful, nonviolent Day In The Park. There are kids’ games, music, and information booths along the walkway to enjoy as you learn about a nonviolent way of living.

Music List

  • 0h00m29s: Would You CareFog Blues and Brass Band
  • 0h04m09s: Ramblin’ — Fog Blues and Brass Band
  • 0h10m12s: One Of A Kind Things — Fog Blues and Brass Band
  • 0h13m05s: High Maintenance Love — Fog Blues and Brass Band
  • 0h17m23s: Steady Rollin’ Man — Fog Blues and Brass Band
  • 0h22m37s: She’s Alright — Fog Blues and Brass Band
  • 0h25m44s: The Best ThingElectric Youth
  • 0h31m33s: Runaway — Electric Youth
  • 0h33m00s: Innocence — Electric Youth
  • 0h36m46s: Room with a ViewGreg Cameo
  • 0h41m08s: Yes CanadaMichael St. George
  • 0h44m17s: Far Off on the HorizonWinter Wilson
  • 0h49m41s: Still Life in the Old Dog Yet — Winter Wilson
  • 0h59m40s: Andata (Electric Youth Remix) — Ryuichi Sakamoto (Electric Youth )
  • 1h00m17s: So Radical!Sunrise in the Desert
  • 1h03m25s: PeaceTammy Tuesdayz
  • 1h06m54s: Fete — Tammy Tuesdayz
  • 1h10m36s: Push — Tammy Tuesdayz
  • 1h19m40s: Brain TrustColour Tongues
  • 1h20m33s: Temper — Colour Tongues
  • 1h23m35s: Feel Right — Colour Tongues
  • 1h27m14s: Southbound — Colour Tongues
  • 1h29m57s: Aurora — Colour Tongues
  • 1h41m00s: BygonesChladny
  • 1h41m51s: Punk Musik — Chladny
  • 1h46m02s: Retention — Chladny
  • 1h50m01s: Where You Gonna Sleep TonightDan Moxon
  • 1h53m29s: Streetlights — from the Atelier Elektro album by Ametrom
  • 1h58m08s: FiveGolden Grey

CKMS Community Connections airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 every Monday from 10:00am to Noon.

Subscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!

See all CKMS Community Connections shows!

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2019 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Attribution to Radio Waterloo. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.

