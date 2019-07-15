CKMS Community Connections for 15 July 2019

Show Notes

WR Nonviolence Day In The Park

When : Saturday, 20 July 2019 from Noon to 5:00pm

: Saturday, 20 July 2019 from Noon to 5:00pm Where : Roos Island, Victoria Park, Kitchener Map

: Roos Island, Victoria Park, Kitchener Map Web : https://wrnonviolence.org/

: https://wrnonviolence.org/

Every year WR Nonviolence invites all community groups, social justice agencies, peace organizations, and everyone else to enjoy a quiet, peaceful, nonviolent Day In The Park. There are kids’ games, music, and information booths along the walkway to enjoy as you learn about a nonviolent way of living.

Calendars

Music List

Podcast

Coming soon!

CKMS Community Connections airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 every Monday from 10:00am to Noon.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Subscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!

See all CKMS Community Connections shows!

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2019 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Attribution to Radio Waterloo. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.