CKMS Community Connections for 15 July 2019

Show Notes
WR Nonviolence Day In The Park
- When: Saturday, 20 July 2019 from Noon to 5:00pm
- Where: Roos Island, Victoria Park, Kitchener Map
- Web: https://wrnonviolence.org/
-
- Every year WR Nonviolence invites all community groups, social justice agencies, peace organizations, and everyone else to enjoy a quiet, peaceful, nonviolent Day In The Park. There are kids’ games, music, and information booths along the walkway to enjoy as you learn about a nonviolent way of living.
Calendars
- KWPeace: http://kwpeace.ca/
- WatCamp: https://watcamp.com
- KWNPSA/NetSquaredKW: LibreOffice User Group Launch
- WatCamp Newsletter: http://off-topic.kwlug.org/mailman/listinfo/watcamp-newsletter_off-topic.kwlug.org
Music List
- 0h00m29s: Would You Care — Fog Blues and Brass Band
- 0h04m09s: Ramblin’ — Fog Blues and Brass Band
- 0h10m12s: One Of A Kind Things — Fog Blues and Brass Band
- 0h13m05s: High Maintenance Love — Fog Blues and Brass Band
- 0h17m23s: Steady Rollin’ Man — Fog Blues and Brass Band
- 0h22m37s: She’s Alright — Fog Blues and Brass Band
- 0h25m44s: The Best Thing — Electric Youth
- 0h31m33s: Runaway — Electric Youth
- 0h33m00s: Innocence — Electric Youth
- 0h36m46s: Room with a View — Greg Cameo
- 0h41m08s: Yes Canada — Michael St. George
- 0h44m17s: Far Off on the Horizon — Winter Wilson
- 0h49m41s: Still Life in the Old Dog Yet — Winter Wilson
- 0h59m40s: Andata (Electric Youth Remix) — Ryuichi Sakamoto (Electric Youth )
- 1h00m17s: So Radical! — Sunrise in the Desert
- 1h03m25s: Peace — Tammy Tuesdayz
- 1h06m54s: Fete — Tammy Tuesdayz
- 1h10m36s: Push — Tammy Tuesdayz
- 1h19m40s: Brain Trust — Colour Tongues
- 1h20m33s: Temper — Colour Tongues
- 1h23m35s: Feel Right — Colour Tongues
- 1h27m14s: Southbound — Colour Tongues
- 1h29m57s: Aurora — Colour Tongues
- 1h41m00s: Bygones — Chladny
- 1h41m51s: Punk Musik — Chladny
- 1h46m02s: Retention — Chladny
- 1h50m01s: Where You Gonna Sleep Tonight — Dan Moxon
- 1h53m29s: Streetlights — from the Atelier Elektro album by Ametrom
- 1h58m08s: Five — Golden Grey
Podcast
Coming soon!
CKMS Community Connections airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 every Monday from 10:00am to Noon.
Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.
Subscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!
See all CKMS Community Connections shows!
Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2019 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Attribution to Radio Waterloo. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.