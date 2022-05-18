CKMS Community Connections for 16 May 2022: Recent KWCon Music

Show Notes



Bob empties the last of the KWCon from his inbox to play all the latest new, local music. Also, Bob introduces Season three of She Is Your Neighbour

If you’re a local artist and want to have your work on the radio (music, poetry, short (or long) stories, comedy, radio theatre, &c) check out How To Submit Music and contact us at office@radiowaterloo.ca.

Download: ckms-community-connections-2022-05-16-episode096.mp3 (54.2 MB, 56m26s, episode 096)

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs on Friday from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2022 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.