CKMS Community Connections for 16 May 2022: Recent KWCon Music

Bob empties the last of the KWCon from his inbox to play all the latest new, local music. Also, Bob introduces Season three of She Is Your Neighbour
If you’re a local artist and want to have your work on the radio (music, poetry, short (or long) stories, comedy, radio theatre, &c) check out How To Submit Music and contact us at office@radiowaterloo.ca.
Index
|Time
|Title
|Album
|Artist
|0m00s
|Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc
|
CKMS Community Connections
|Steve Todd
|2m08s
|Pieces
|
(unknown)
|Matt Burdett
|7m11s
|Rain on CD
|
(singles)
|latecomber
|10m50s
|This Page
|17m55s
|Gone (Insane)
|
(single)
|Joshua Sade James
|22m37s
|Walking On My Love
|
HK24
|Harchit Kohli
|26m39s
|AuroraCrescent
|
MaidensOfStarlight
|SpaceDeath
|30m28s
|CrystalDestroyer
|34m36s
|Bob gives info about She Is Your Neighbour Survivor Series, the third season of the podcast airing on CKMS-FM alternate Wednesdays at Noon.
|37m55s
|Legendary
|
(singles)
|Cindy Gomez
|42m28s
|Spilled Milk (Stonebridge Epic Remix – Instrumental)
|47m50s
|La Vie En Rose
|51m30s
|Wake Up Call
|
(single)
|Clarissa Diokno
|55m54s
|Gottawannit while Bob talks over the music to give the credits.
|
Ponysapien
|Ponysapien
