CKMS Community Connections for 16 May 2022: Recent KWCon Music

Show Notes

Bob empties the last of the KWCon from his inbox to play all the latest new, local music. Also, Bob introduces She Is Your Neighbour survivor series | sheisyourneighbour.com (collage of six people above white text on black background, below that logos of sponsors: Spotify, Apple iTunes, Google Podcasts, Rogers, and the WCSWR)Season three of She Is Your Neighbour

If you’re a local artist and want to have your work on the radio (music, poetry, short (or long) stories, comedy, radio theatre, &c) check out How To Submit Music and contact us at office@radiowaterloo.ca.

Podcast

Download: ckms-community-connections-2022-05-16-episode096.mp3 (54.2 MB, 56m26s, episode 096)

Index

Time Title Album Artist
0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc CKMS Sunflower logo (yellow petals surrounding a black centre with white wavies all on a teal background)
CKMS Community Connections		 Steve Todd
2m08s Pieces Max Burdett with an intense look on his face, playing guitar
(unknown)		 Matt Burdett
7m11s Rain on CD Latecomber | Rain on CD (abstract light blue shapes, fractured font for lettering)
(singles)		 latecomber
10m50s This Page
17m55s Gone (Insane) Joshua Sade James | Gone 4.8.22 | 337501 | Parental Advisory Explicit Content (a naked, wild-eyed Joshua holding a sign with his name and numbers, as in a mugshot)
(single)		 Joshua Sade James
22m37s Walking On My Love HK24 (B&W photo of three men, man in th eforeground wearing a bandana around his forehead shields his eyes from the camera; two men in the background have their eyes barred over to hide their identities)
HK24		 Harchit Kohli
26m39s AuroraCrescent (illustration in Anime style of three women standing and sitting around patio furniture; background is glowing magenta)
MaidensOfStarlight		 SpaceDeath
30m28s CrystalDestroyer
34m36s Bob gives info about She Is Your Neighbour Survivor Series, the third season of the podcast airing on CKMS-FM alternate Wednesdays at Noon.
37m55s Legendary (Cindy Gomez wearing a black outfit sitting casually in a white high-backed chair)
(singles)		 Cindy Gomez
42m28s Spilled Milk (Stonebridge Epic Remix – Instrumental)
47m50s La Vie En Rose
51m30s Wake Up Call Wake Up Call | Clarissa Diokno (Clarissa sitting on the floor in front of a couch with a telephone on it)
(single)		 Clarissa Diokno
55m54s Gottawannit while Bob talks over the music to give the credits. Ponysapien (clouds over water, coloured with a spectrum of colours)
Ponysapien		 Ponysapien

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs on Friday from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2022 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.

