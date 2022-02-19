CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Monday 11am-Noon, Friday 3pm-4pm (sunflower logo on the left, black and purple lettering on a teal background to the right and below)
CKMS Community Connections, Shows

CKMS Community Connections for 18 February 2022 with James Blacktop, Marc Reilly, and Adom Postma of The Boys & I

Leave a comment

Show Notes are in progress! Check this page later for updates!

Show Notes

CKMS Community Connections for Friday 18 February 2022 with James Blacktop and The Boys & I (screencap of webconf with James Blacktop playing guitar, CCC logo in bottom left, teal lettering along the bottom)
James Blacktop on CKMS Community Connections, 18 February 2022
(Marc Reilly, the text reads Fellow Jitser)
Marc Reilly
Adom Postma (webconf screencap of Adom with a blurred background)
Adom Postma

The Boys & I are back in the studio! Well, on a web conference, because the CKMS studio is still closed to guests until the pandemic subsides. James Blacktop, Marc Reilly and Adam Postma tell us about their experience with the pandemic, their studio session, working with a producer, being a road band, and give us a brief rundown of upcoming gigs. Nathan Bonassin couldn’t be with us today, there’s that day job getting in the way again.

We play some music from their past appearances on CCC (19 August 2019 and 31 August 2020), James plays a love song for his fiancée Stepaniee (they’re getting married this summer — Congratulations!), and we play the brand new single White Hot which was released today.

The interview starts at 4m50s.

Online:

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events are, um, upcoming…


Podcast

Download: ckms-community-connections-2022-02-18-episode091.mp3 (54.1 MB, 56m17s, episode 091)

Podcast Index

Podcast Index in progress, stay tuned!

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs on Friday from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

CKMS logo with wavies coming out the sidesSubscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!

CKMS | 102.7 FM | Radio Waterloo | Community ConnectionsSee all CKMS Community Connections shows!

Bonus Footage

YouTube: CKMS Community Connections for 18 February 2022

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2022 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.