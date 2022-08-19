CKMS Community Connections for 19 August 2022: Fundraising and KWCon

Show Notes



Radio Waterloo is having its On-Air Funding Drive for 2022, so Bob Jonkman makes a pitch for donations and plays new KWCon music by artists from Waterloo Region and the surrounding area.

Download: ckms-community-connections-2022-08-19-episode099.mp3 (54.7 MB, 56m57s, episode 099)

