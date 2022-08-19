CKMS Community Connections for 19 August 2022: Fundraising and KWCon

Show Notes
Radio Waterloo is having its On-Air Funding Drive for 2022, so Bob Jonkman makes a pitch for donations and plays new KWCon music by artists from Waterloo Region and the surrounding area.
Podcast
Download: ckms-community-connections-2022-08-19-episode099.mp3 (54.7 MB, 56m57s, episode 099)
Index
|Time
|Title
|Album
|Artist
|0m00s
|Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc
|
CKMS Community Connections
|Steve Todd
|1m08s
|Extended Heatwarning
|
Ponysapien
|Ponysapien
|4m08s
|Bob makes another pitch for fundraising, and introduces the music.
|8m46s
|On My Own
|
Creative Record Initiative 2022
|Fredlyne Kayee & Demaya Green
|10m57s
|Bob makes another pitch for fundraising, and introduces the music.
|13m45s
|The Guns of Brixton
|
London Calling
|The Clash
|16m44s
|Bob makes another pitch for fundraising, and introduces the music.
|17m01s
|The Guns of Brixton
|
Abolition Now!
|The Soviet Influence
|20m20s
|Bob makes another pitch for fundraising, and introduces the wrong music.
|23m43s
|Happy Song
|
Good To See You
|Henry Taylor
|26m06s
|Bob makes another pitch for fundraising, and introduces the wrong music again.
|28m55s
|Leave It Alone
|
Good To See You
|Henry Taylor
|29m14s
|Bob makes another pitch for fundraising, and introduces the correct music.
|29m22s
|Washout Dreamer
|
Landsdowne Mixtapes
|The Lamaas
|31m53s
|Bob makes another pitch for fundraising, and introduces the correct music again.
|32m23
|Watching You
|
(single)
|Anya Mia
|36m40s
|Bob makes another pitch for fundraising, and introduces the music.
|40m36s
|Blind Eye
|
Basement City View
|Lyssa & the Try-Tones
|43m52s
|Bob makes another pitch for fundraising, and introduces the music.
|45m50s
|When Your Lover Has Gone
|
Dedicated to You
|Joe Coughlin
|48m29
|Bob makes another pitch for fundraising, and introduces the music.
|51m06s
|Moonray (Who Nees the Sun Anymore)
|
Impossible World
|Wilfred N & the Grown Men
|55m10s
|Bob makes another pitch for fundraising, and gives the end credits.
CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs on Friday from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.
Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.
Bonus Footage
Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2022 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.