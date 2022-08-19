CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Monday 11am-Noon, Friday 3pm-4pm (sunflower logo on the left, black and purple lettering on a teal background to the right and below)
CKMS Community Connections, Shows

CKMS Community Connections for 19 August 2022: Fundraising and KWCon

Show Notes

Screenshot of Radio Waterloo web page "Funding Drive 2022"
Screenshot of the Radio Waterloo website showing the “Funding Drive 2022”
Radio Waterloo is having its On-Air Funding Drive for 2022, so Bob Jonkman makes a pitch for donations and plays new KWCon music by artists from Waterloo Region and the surrounding area.

Podcast

Download: ckms-community-connections-2022-08-19-episode099.mp3 (54.7 MB, 56m57s, episode 099)

Index

Time Title Album Artist
0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc CKMS Sunflower logo (yellow petals surrounding a black centre with white wavies all on a teal background)
CKMS Community Connections		 Steve Todd
1m08s Extended Heatwarning Ponysapien (clouds over water, coloured with a spectrum of colours)
Ponysapien		 Ponysapien
4m08s Bob makes another pitch for fundraising, and introduces the music.
8m46s On My Own JI (white lowercase outline letters on a black background with an octave of piano keys below)
Creative Record Initiative 2022		 Fredlyne Kayee & Demaya Green
10m57s Bob makes another pitch for fundraising, and introduces the music.
13m45s The Guns of Brixton The Clash London Calling (B&W photo of a man smashing a guitar, vertical pink letters for "London" on the left, horizontal green letters for "Calling" on the bottom)
London Calling		 The Clash
16m44s Bob makes another pitch for fundraising, and introduces the music.
17m01s The Guns of Brixton Abolition Now! (black upper case letters drawn on an orange background surrounded by explosion lines)
Abolition Now!		 The Soviet Influence
20m20s Bob makes another pitch for fundraising, and introduces the wrong music.
23m43s Happy Song Good To See You | Henry Taylor (B&W photo of Henry Taylor wearing a winter coat and hat in a forest)
Good To See You		 Henry Taylor
26m06s Bob makes another pitch for fundraising, and introduces the wrong music again.
28m55s Leave It Alone Good To See You | Henry Taylor (B&W photo of Henry Taylor wearing a winter coat and hat in a forest)
Good To See You		 Henry Taylor
29m14s Bob makes another pitch for fundraising, and introduces the correct music.
29m22s Washout Dreamer The Lamaas | Landsdowne Mixtapes (collage of photos of lizards, Toronto landmarks, and the musicians on a bridge)
Landsdowne Mixtapes		 The Lamaas
31m53s Bob makes another pitch for fundraising, and introduces the correct music again.
32m23 Watching You Watching You | by Anya Mia (four eyes in four squares, alternating white and blue filters)
(single)		 Anya Mia
36m40s Bob makes another pitch for fundraising, and introduces the music.
40m36s Blind Eye 4 Walls 4 Chords / Blind Eye / Skyline / 5 Star Family | Basement City View | Lyssa & the Try-Tones (sepia photo of Lyssa playing an electro-acoustic guitar and singing into a microphone)
Basement City View		 Lyssa & the Try-Tones
43m52s Bob makes another pitch for fundraising, and introduces the music.
45m50s When Your Lover Has Gone Joe Coughlin | Dedicated to You | featuring | Bernie Senensky | Neil Swainson | Terry Clarke | Ryan Oliver (photo of hands and forearms on the left, text on black background on the right)
Dedicated to You		 Joe Coughlin
48m29 Bob makes another pitch for fundraising, and introduces the music.
51m06s Moonray (Who Nees the Sun Anymore) Impossible World | Wilfred N & the Grown Men (B&W photo of a dog with long fur laying on the ground)
Impossible World		 Wilfred N & the Grown Men
55m10s Bob makes another pitch for fundraising, and gives the end credits.

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs on Friday from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

CKMS | 102.7 FM | Radio Waterloo | Community ConnectionsSee all CKMS Community Connections shows!

Bonus Footage

YouTube: CKMS Community Connections for 19 August 2022

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2022 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.

