CKMS Community Connections for 20 November 2023: Fundraising Week and KWCon Music

Today I play music from Waterloo Region musicians (“KW Content”), and then talk all over it to request donations for our Fall 2023 Fundraiser. My sincere apologies to all the musicians.

No podcast today. Instead, go out and buy the music I played or go to a concert, and listen to the music as it was meant to be heard.

–Bob.

