CKMS Community Connections for 20 November 2023: Fundraising Week and KWCon Music

Show Notes

Program Leaderboard | Friends of CKMS 2023 Fall Fundraising Drive | Requiem For Rock $25 | Radio Nowhare $100 | Pressure Drop $365 | Street Hop $45 | Atardecer Ranchero $50 | Mixtape Monopoly $110 | Virasat Radio $625 | Lijepa Nasa $300 | Bandwidth $25 | 81 82 83 84 $250 | AW@L Radio $40 | Father To Son $103 | The Clean Up Hour $500
2023 Fall Fundraiser Leaderboard

Today I play music from Waterloo Region musicians (“KW Content”), and then talk all over it to request donations for our Fall 2023 Fundraiser. My sincere apologies to all the musicians.

No podcast today. Instead, go out and buy the music I played or go to a concert, and listen to the music as it was meant to be heard.

–Bob.

Index

Time Title Album Artist
1m02s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc CKMS Sunflower logo (yellow petals surrounding a black centre with white wavies all on a teal background)
CKMS Community Connections 		Steve Todd
1m33s Introduction Piece and Hackerboy CKMS Logo - yellow sunflower with a black centre with diagonal wavies on a circular teal background, transparent background to corners
From a Live, On-Air, In-Studio recording. 		CxViolet
6m14s Saved Last Chance to Dance | EVO | Eclectic Vinyl Orchestra (illustration of a vinyl disk, lettering in Art Deco typeface)
Last chance to Dance 		Eclectic Vinyl Orchestra
9m42s Nothing factory city | art is war (BW photo of a frog sitting on a skull)
Art is War 		Factory City
14m11s Wandering
17m54s Ruby Mae Snooky Pryor & Mel Brown | Double Shot! (Snooky playing harmonica and Mel Brown playing guitar)
Double Shot! 		Snooky Pryor & Mel Brown
22m53s Pygmy Blow Dart Oktoberfest Cheer | Max the Axe (beer steins being klinked)
Oktoberfest Cheer 		Max The Axe
26m38s Repeated Dreams 78 North (white letters on a purple shield)
(single) 		78 North
31m36s Can You See Me Can You See Me? | Courtney Wolfe (line drawing of eyes and eyebrows with a pink flower all on a black background)
(single) 		Courtney Wolfe
34m11s Cardinal Red Codename Justine (line drawing of 3/4 of a head wearing a fedora)
(single) 		Codename Justine
37m52s Never Be Apart
42m40s Snow Came Falling Snow Came Falling | Carla Muller | 50% of proceeds from sales of this single will benefit our local Food Bank | FoodBank of Waterloo Region (photo of ice and snow laden tree branches)
(single) 		Carla Muller
46m36s Wasting My Time (Alyssa DVM wearing a bright green pantsuit sitting on a black leather couch)
(single) 		Alyssa DVM
50m11s Miss You Like I Should (double exposure of a man sitting in the grass playing a guitar)
(single) 		Arih SK
53m43s Simcoe Mud Jay Linden | Ordinary Sunrise (illustration of a banjo with the resonator illustrated in a First Nations art style)
(single) 		Jay Linden
57m23s CCC Theme while Bob gives the end credits. CKMS Sunflower logo (yellow petals surrounding a black centre with white wavies all on a teal background)
CKMS Community Connections 		Steve Todd
58m26s Interlude III bruises | missy bauman (illustration of a rabbit on its back, a person with horns falling down on the rabbit, surrounded by white flowers, all on a tan background)
Bruises 		Missy Bauman

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Bonus Video

YouTube: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 20 November 2023

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2023 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.

