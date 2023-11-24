CKMS Community Connections for 20 November 2023: Fundraising Week and KWCon Music

Show Notes
Today I play music from Waterloo Region musicians (“KW Content”), and then talk all over it to request donations for our Fall 2023 Fundraiser. My sincere apologies to all the musicians.
No podcast today. Instead, go out and buy the music I played or go to a concert, and listen to the music as it was meant to be heard.
–Bob.
Index
|Time
|Title
|Album
|Artist
|1m02s
|Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc
|
CKMS Community Connections
|Steve Todd
|1m33s
|Introduction Piece and Hackerboy
|
From a Live, On-Air, In-Studio recording.
|CxViolet
|6m14s
|Saved
|
Last chance to Dance
|Eclectic Vinyl Orchestra
|9m42s
|Nothing
|
Art is War
|Factory City
|14m11s
|Wandering
|17m54s
|Ruby Mae
|
Double Shot!
|Snooky Pryor & Mel Brown
|22m53s
|Pygmy Blow Dart
|
Oktoberfest Cheer
|Max The Axe
|26m38s
|Repeated Dreams
|
(single)
|78 North
|31m36s
|Can You See Me
|
(single)
|Courtney Wolfe
|34m11s
|Cardinal Red
|
(single)
|Codename Justine
|37m52s
|Never Be Apart
|42m40s
|Snow Came Falling
|
(single)
|Carla Muller
|46m36s
|Wasting My Time
|
(single)
|Alyssa DVM
|50m11s
|Miss You Like I Should
|
(single)
|Arih SK
|53m43s
|Simcoe Mud
|
(single)
|Jay Linden
|57m23s
|CCC Theme while Bob gives the end credits.
|
CKMS Community Connections
|Steve Todd
|58m26s
|Interlude III
|
Bruises
|Missy Bauman
CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.
