CKMS Community Connections for 24 June 2019 with Brian Doucet and Sandee Lovas

Brian Doucet, the Canada Research Chair in Urban Change and Social Inclusion at the University of Waterloo’s School of Planning joins us for the second time, and Sandee Lovas, an activist with Alliance Against Poverty joins us for the first time to talk about the ION/LRT, gentrification, housing, and free transit.

You can hear Brian’s previous interview on our 13 May 2019 show.

Show Notes

Brian Doucet’s articles in The Record:

Article in The Record on Sandee Lovas’s imminent eviction:

Sandee Lovas writes that Grand River Transit should have free transit for an entire month:

…and another reader advocates for free transit too:

Music List

Podcast

Download: ckms-community-connections-2019-06-24.mp3 (165 MiBytes, 1h59m49s, episode 13)

CKMS Community Connections airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 every Monday from 10:00am to Noon.

