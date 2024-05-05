CKMS Community Connections for 29 April 2024 with Scott McGovern of Waterloo Arts and Culture Industries

Show Notes
Jenniefer Stronge and Bob Jonkman talk with Scott McGovern of the City of Waterloo Arts and Cultural Industries about upcoming events taking place in Waterloo.
The interview starts at 3m44s.
Online:
- Website: https://www.waterloo.ca/events
- Twitter (X): Create Waterloo (@CreateWaterloo) | Twitter
- Facebook: CreateWaterloo (@CreateWaterloo) | Facebook
- Instagram: Create Waterloo (@create_waterloo) | Instagram
- Vimeo: City of Waterloo (@citywaterloo) | Vimeo
- Phone: +1‑519‑886‑1550
Upcoming Events
We’re listing only the events where Radio Waterloo is participating, for the full City of Waterloo events list see https://www.waterloo.ca/events
-
Open Streets
- When: Noon to 6:00pm, Saturday 15 June 2024
- Where: Waterloo Public Square
- Location: 75 King Street South, Waterloo Map 1
- Website: https://www.waterloo.ca/en/things-to-do/open-streets.aspx
-
July 1st Community Picnic
- When: 4:00pm to 9:00pm, Monday 1 July 2024
- Where: Waterloo Park near the Bandshell
- Location: 50 Young Street West, Waterloo Map 2
- Website: https://www.waterloo.ca/en/things-to-do/july-1-community-picnic.aspx
Podcast
Download: ckms-community-connections-2024-04-29-episode156-Scott-McGovern-of-Waterloo-Arts-and-Culture-Industries.mp3 (49 MB, 53m19s, episode 156)
Index
|Time
|Title
|Album
|Artist
|0m00s
|Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc
|
CKMS Community Connections
|Steve Todd
|0m54s
|Waiting Arms
|
(single)
|Hyness
|3m44s
|Scott McGovern introduces himself: For the last two years he’s the Festival and Events Specialist at the City of Waterloo. Scott is a 30-year alumnus of CKMS! He remembers the walls of vinyl records, letting DJs play whatever they wanted, music you would never hear on mainstream radio. A portal into alternative music! Talking about the purpose of community radio. Coming up to the busy season for Scott; lots of interesting programs and events, sometimes two a week! Scott organizes the “Campfire Series” on Waterloo Public Square, eight throughout the summer, 8pm to 10pm. Hyness plays on 10 July 2024. The first event will be a Campfire session on Wednesday 8 May 2024, with Sammy Duke and Gerima Harvey.
|10m58s
|Just Breathe
|
Speed of Life
|Sammy Duke
|15m24s
|
Other events are one-off (annual) events, like Winterloo, where Scott met Bob Jonkman this past January. Open Streets on 15 June 2024 is another annual event, and Radio Waterloo will be there too! And DJ Denim will be playing Live-To-Air at the Art Market, 5:00pm to 9:00pm on Friday 31 May 2024.
Clarissa Diokno is playing at the second Campfire event from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on 22 May 2024.
|19m19s
|Any Other Way
|
Any Other Way
|Clarissa Diokno
|22m21s
|Clarissa’s music is perfect for the vibe Scott is trying for at these events. Scott and his team have some set annual events, like this year’s Community Picnic on 1 July 2024 in Waterloo Park West, another Radio Waterloo Live-To-Air event. Yet another annual event is Day of Play on 10 August 2024. Lumen is the biggest event each year, a one-night celebration of light-based installations. And there are the “affiliate groups”, like Busker Fest, the Uptown Jazz Festival, Royal Medieval Faire. Some started as City events and became so big that they formed their own organizations. The City of Waterloo still helps with logistics such as using City facilities and road closures, making sure that they provide what Waterluvians have come to love and expect.
|25m18s
|
What can we expect on July 1st? The student-run Canada Day celebrations came to an end in 2018, and the City of Waterloo saw that would leave a huge vacuum, so they decided to take it on. It now take place in Waterloo Park by the bandshell. The highlight of the night is the choreographed drone show, with a live soundtrack.
Introducing Nicolette and the Nobodies.
|28m22s
|Don’t Know
|
The Long Way
|Nicolette and the Nobodies
|30m58s
|The event on 1 July is branded as a Community Picnic, it isn’t a super traditional Canada Day celebration. Last year the audience was estimated at 15- to 20 thousand people.
|32m26s
|There are eight campfires in the square. Scott can’t reveal names yet, but it will be great. There will also be three Art Markets, very popular with audiences as well as local artists and craftspeople. And Scott announces that on 31 May there will be an Art Market and a Celebration In The Square to show off the new improvements such as the water feature and the shade structures. And the new artwork on the Events trailer will be unveiled. There will be remarks from the Mayor and others, followed by music from Anet Hector.
|37m04s
|Weatherman
|
(single)
|Hyness
|38m40s
|Jenniefer thanks Scott for the city creating a nice atmosphere and caring about the quality of life for city dwellers. Scott says he appreciates that, Waterloo is a special community to get behind the arts and culture that exists here. Not all cities do it to this extent. Scott sees is as supporting the mental health of the community.
|43m44s
|Show Up
|
The Long Way
|Nicolette and the Nobodies
|47m28s
|Scott is looking forward to the point where everyone has done their work, and the events come alive.
|50m30s
|Artists come to the Scott’s attention through calls for submissions that are open to anyone — there’s a lot of interest, so not everyone is accepted. Other artists are selected for specific things. It’s a huge range of new people, and people the city has worked with in the past.
|51m53s
|Jenniefer gives the end credits.
Bonus Video
Video: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 29 April 2024 (YouTube)
