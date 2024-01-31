CKMS Community Connections for 29 January 2024 with Barbara Spronk of CFUW and Melissa Star Ireland of Indigenous Relations UW

Show Notes are in progress! Check this page later for updates!

Barbara Spronk of CFUW-KW and Melissa Star Ireland of Indigenous Relations UW join Jenniefer Strong and Bob Jonkman to discuss the Indigenous Film Festival taking place in February.

The interview starts at 3m00s.

Office of Indigenous Relations at University of Waterloo:



Melissa provided us with some additional information on other Indigenous Relations programs:

Conestoga College Indigenous Services Be-Dah-Bin Gamik, a Place of New Beginnings provides services for Indigenous students at Conestoga College, including those who are First Nations (status and non-status), Métis and Inuit. It is a warm, welcoming and comfortable environment that assists students with a smooth transition to college life by providing ongoing student support. The leader there is ​Christina Restoule, Manager. Wilfrid Laurier University We’ve been working with Bonnie Whitlow of The Office of Indigenous Relations at Laurier which has been working toward the goal of Indigenization, a term that reflects the incorporation of Indigenous knowledge into the daily life of the university.

CFUW:



Upcoming Events





All films are showing at the Princess Twin Cinemas. There will be a discussion after each film. Free Admission!

Run Woman Run

When : 2:00pm on Monday 5 February 2024 Info and Trailer : Run Woman Run (2020)

Beans

When : 2:00pm on Monday 12 February 2024 Info and Trailer : Beans (2020)

Bones of Crows

When : 7:00pm on Wednesday 28 February 2024 Info and Trailer : Bones of Crows (2022)



