CKMS Community Connections for 3 February 2023 with Cait Glasson

Show Notes are in progress! Check this page later for updates!

Show Notes



Cait Glasson, “Social Activist At Large”, spoke with Bob Jonkman about the Government of Canada petition E-4268: To extend to transgender and nonbinary people the right to claim asylum in Canada by reason of eliminationist laws in their home countries.

Cait was previously on CKMS-FM for a CKMS News segment on 25 June 2021, and on CKMS Community Connections for 27 May 2019.

The interview starts at 4m56s.

Online:



Podcast



Podcast coming soon!

Index



Index in progress, stay tuned!

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs on Friday from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Subscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!

See all CKMS Community Connections shows!

Bonus Video



YouTube: CKMS Community Connections for Friday, 3 February 2023

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2023 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.