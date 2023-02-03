CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Monday 11am-Noon, Friday 3pm-4pm (sunflower logo on the left, black and purple lettering on a teal background to the right and below)
CKMS Community Connections for 3 February 2023 with Cait Glasson

Cait Glasson wearing headphones over green hair smiles towards the camera
Cait Glasson

Cait Glasson, “Social Activist At Large”, spoke with Bob Jonkman about the Government of Canada petition E-4268: To extend to transgender and nonbinary people the right to claim asylum in Canada by reason of eliminationist laws in their home countries.

Cait was previously on CKMS-FM for a CKMS News segment on 25 June 2021, and on CKMS Community Connections for 27 May 2019.

The interview starts at 4m56s.

Bonus Video

YouTube: CKMS Community Connections for Friday, 3 February 2023

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2023 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.

