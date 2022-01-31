CKMS Community Connections for 31 January 2022: Still more KWCon music!

Show Notes
Digging a little deeper into the InBox to find more KWCon music! All the artists on today’s show are from Waterloo Region, or were in their pasts. Bad news: I’ve only dug as deep as July 2021. Good news: There’ll lots more KWCon music coming in the next few weeks!
This show will repeat on Friday, 4 February 2022 at 3:00pm.
–Bob.
Music Index
|Time
|Title
|Album
|Artist
|0m00s
|Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc
|
CKMS Community Connections
|Steve Todd
|0m44s
|With A Little Help From My Friends
|
YouTube
|Grand Harmony Women’s A Cappella Chorus
|3m36s
|Summer
|I, The Mountain
|6m38s
|Houseplant
|9m30s
|Butterfly Blues
|
Midwestern States
|Thomas Stajcer
|11m04s
|One Of Two Ways
|13m03s
|IG
|
Saga King
|John Orpheus
|16m12s
|We Nah Worry About Dat
|18m56s
|One Step Forward
|
Phoenix Down
|phoenix ↓
|21m49s
|Never End
|23m33s
|Beaumont Revisited
|
Face Forward, Don’t Be Untoward
|Reykjavictim
|27m58s
|You’ve Come A Long Way
|33m59s
|Shave Yer Vet
|
Zero Sum Game Show Personality
|Quantizoid
|37m59s
|Sir Dawn Choda
|41m11s
|New Vibration
|
|John Maksym
|44m21s
|Drinkin’ and Thinkin’
|
|47m35s
|Fight It
|
Artifacts
|adult recreation centre
|51m34s
|Artifacts
|55m45s
|Searching For A Band
|
Put It On
|Cheap Shirt
|58m05s
|The Wrap Party
