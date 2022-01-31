CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Monday 11am-Noon, Friday 3pm-4pm (sunflower logo on the left, black and purple lettering on a teal background to the right and below)
CKMS Community Connections for 31 January 2022: Still more KWCon music!

Show Notes

Line drawing of a guitarist, dummer, and trumpeter
Local Music is Sexy

Digging a little deeper into the InBox to find more KWCon music! All the artists on today’s show are from Waterloo Region, or were in their pasts. Bad news: I’ve only dug as deep as July 2021. Good news: There’ll lots more KWCon music coming in the next few weeks!

This show will repeat on Friday, 4 February 2022 at 3:00pm.

–Bob.

Music Index

Time Title Album Artist
0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc CKMS Sunflower logo (yellow petals surrounding a black centre with white wavies all on a teal background)
CKMS Community Connections 		Steve Todd
0m44s With A Little Help From My Friends With A Little Help from my Friends (collage of pictures of the singers)
YouTube 		Grand Harmony Women’s A Cappella Chorus
3m36s Summer Picture of members of I , The Mountain I, The Mountain
6m38s Houseplant
9m30s Butterfly Blues Thomas Stajcer | Midwestern States (a bison grazing in the foreground wiht some scrub and trees in the background)
Midwestern States 		Thomas Stajcer
11m04s One Of Two Ways
13m03s IG John Orpheus | Saga King (reverse portrait of John Orpheus wearing a paper crown)
Saga King 		John Orpheus
16m12s We Nah Worry About Dat
18m56s One Step Forward Phoenix Down (two hands holding a guitar pick with a pattern cut out, superimposed over a guitar neck)
Phoenix Down 		phoenix ↓
21m49s Never End
23m33s Beaumont Revisited Reykjavictim (person sitting with back 3/4 to the camera, apparently with head in hands, in front of water; image framed by edges of film)
Face Forward, Don’t Be Untoward 		Reykjavictim
27m58s You’ve Come A Long Way
33m59s Shave Yer Vet Qunatizoid (superimposed images of a human spine, musical instruments, moire patterns' blue, teal, magenta)
Zero Sum Game Show Personality 		Quantizoid
37m59s Sir Dawn Choda
41m11s New Vibration (People standing around a dance studio)
 John Maksym
44m21s Drinkin’ and Thinkin’ love (portrait of a young woman wearing a straw hat)
47m35s Fight It artifacts | adult recreation centre (DVD cases unpacked from a cardboard box with wrapping, markers, and other artifacts scattered about)
Artifacts 		adult recreation centre
51m34s Artifacts
55m45s Searching For A Band Cheap Shirt | Put It On (letters over illustrations of Mack Jordan and Sean Steele over an illustration of two cars in front of a cottage in the snow)
Put It On 		Cheap Shirt
58m05s The Wrap Party

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs on Friday from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2022 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.

Local Music Is Sexy Party – 2009 by Austin Kleon is used under a CC BY-NC-NDCreative Commons Attribution Non-Commercial No Derivatives 2.0 license.

