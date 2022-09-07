CKMS Community Connections for 5 September 2022 with Matthew Albrecht of WR Nonviolence

Show Notes
Matt Albrecht joins Bob Jonkman to talk about the upcoming Nonviolence Day In The Park, WR Nonviolence‘s definition of
Nonviolence, and some of the work that goes into putting on a festival.
There’s a false start to the interview at 4m29s, but the real interview starts at 9m21s.
Online:
- Website: https://wrnonviolence.org/
- Twitter: @WRNonviolence | Twitter
- Facebook: @WRNonviolence | Facebook
- YouTube: Waterloo Region Nonviolence | YouTube
- Photos and Media: WR Nonviolence Nextcloud
- E-mail: info@wrnonviolence.org
Upcoming Events
-
Nonviolence Day In The Park
When: Noon to 5:00pm, Saturday, 10 September 2022
Where: Willow River Park (formerly Victoria Park) Map
Location: along Jubilee Drive
Website: https://wrnonviolence.org/category/day-in-the-park/
Podcast
Download: ckms-community-connections-2022-09-05-episode100.mp3 (51.2 MB, 53m17s, episode 100)
Index
|Time
|Title
|Album
|Artist
|0m00s
|Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc
|
CKMS Community Connections
|Steve Todd
|0m55s
|Boathouse (Roadhouse) Blues
|
Live At The Boathouse
|Pete Temple & The Cornerstones
|4m29s
|First introduction of Matthew Albrecht when Bob presses the wrong button on the computer and cuts Matt off in mid-sentence.
|5m44s
|La Grange
|
Live At The Boathouse
|Pete Temple & The Cornerstones
|9m21s
|Introduction of Matthew Albrecht and WR Nonviolence. Matt explains what nonviolence is, and how Nonviolence Day In The Park exemplifies nonviolence. Listing some of the exhibitors, musical acts, and activities.
|13m21s
|History of Nonviolence Day In The Park, based on The Dandelion Festival. Introducing Peter Jantzi and Gary Jones, the other organizers (and Bob Jonkman too). Gary has been the driving force in organizing this years’ event.
|17m30
|What it takes to put on a festival. WR Nonviolence needs volunteers to help with setup, running the festival, and takedown. Contact Matt Albrecht at info@wrnonviolence.org. Talking about the Kids’ Games at Nonviolence Day In The Park, and the Meditation Labyrinth.
|23m02
|Matt and Bob talk about the philosophy of nonviolence: Violence is treating people as an object. Animals killing animals, boxers fighting, playing “violent” video games, watching “violent” movies are not considered violence because no-one is objectified. But the monetary system is considered violence, and WR Nonviolence has the Usury-Free Day event in November to address this.
|29m50s
|How to contact WR Nonviolence: Join the Tuesday night meetings at 7:00pm, an online meeting. Bob summarizes the Nonviolence Day In The Park, and introduces the next song.
|33m13s
|The Water Calls
|
Speed Of Life
|Sammy Duke
|36m25s
|Bob reads Sammy Duke’s promo material, and invites him to the studio. If anyone wants to submit music send an e-mail to office@radiowaterloo.ca to get your material in the Radio Waterloo library. Bob introduces the next song.
|39m07s
|Speed Of Life
|
Speed Of Life
|Sammy Duke
|43m10s
|Reading Pete Temple’s letter, and introducing the next song.
|44m33s
|Boom Boom Boom Boom
|
Live At The Boathouse
|Pete Temple & The Cornerstones
|49m02s
|Bob summarizes Nonviolence Day In The Park again, gives the end credits, and introduces the last song.
|50m23s
|Mojo Workin’
|
Live At The Boathouse
|Pete Temple & The Cornerstones
CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs on Friday from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.
Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.
Subscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!
See all CKMS Community Connections shows!
Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2022 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.