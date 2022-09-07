CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Monday 11am-Noon, Friday 3pm-4pm (sunflower logo on the left, black and purple lettering on a teal background to the right and below)
CKMS Community Connections, Shows

CKMS Community Connections for 5 September 2022 with Matthew Albrecht of WR Nonviolence

Show Notes

Waterloo Region Nonviolence | WRN (words in an arc around WRN in blue text, gold wavy line along the bottom, and a stylized butterfly in the middle)

Matt Albrecht joins Bob Jonkman to talk about the upcoming Nonviolence Day In The Park, WR Nonviolence‘s definition of Nonviolence, and some of the work that goes into putting on a festival.

There’s a false start to the interview at 4m29s, but the real interview starts at 9m21s.

Online:

Map to Non Violence Day In The Park 2022 (blue marker on OpenStreetMap)

Upcoming Events

Podcast

Download: ckms-community-connections-2022-09-05-episode100.mp3 (51.2 MB, 53m17s, episode 100)

Index

Time Title Album Artist
0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc CKMS Sunflower logo (yellow petals surrounding a black centre with white wavies all on a teal background)
CKMS Community Connections		 Steve Todd
0m55s Boathouse (Roadhouse) Blues Pete Temple & The Cornerstones | Live At The Boat House (white and red letters over a background photo of The Boathouse looking over Victoria Park lake)
Live At The Boathouse		 Pete Temple & The Cornerstones
4m29s First introduction of Matthew Albrecht when Bob presses the wrong button on the computer and cuts Matt off in mid-sentence.
5m44s La Grange Pete Temple & The Cornerstones | Live At The Boat House (white and red letters over a background photo of The Boathouse looking over Victoria Park lake)
Live At The Boathouse		 Pete Temple & The Cornerstones
9m21s Introduction of Matthew Albrecht and WR Nonviolence. Matt explains what nonviolence is, and how Nonviolence Day In The Park exemplifies nonviolence. Listing some of the exhibitors, musical acts, and activities.
13m21s History of Nonviolence Day In The Park, based on The Dandelion Festival. Introducing Peter Jantzi and Gary Jones, the other organizers (and Bob Jonkman too). Gary has been the driving force in organizing this years’ event.
17m30 What it takes to put on a festival. WR Nonviolence needs volunteers to help with setup, running the festival, and takedown. Contact Matt Albrecht at info@wrnonviolence.org. Talking about the Kids’ Games at Nonviolence Day In The Park, and the Meditation Labyrinth.
23m02 Matt and Bob talk about the philosophy of nonviolence: Violence is treating people as an object. Animals killing animals, boxers fighting, playing “violent” video games, watching “violent” movies are not considered violence because no-one is objectified. But the monetary system is considered violence, and WR Nonviolence has the Usury-Free Day event in November to address this.
29m50s How to contact WR Nonviolence: Join the Tuesday night meetings at 7:00pm, an online meeting. Bob summarizes the Nonviolence Day In The Park, and introduces the next song.
33m13s The Water Calls Speed Of Life | Sammy Duke (stylized illustration of a pale pink moon over orange mountains with a dark red river running through them)
Speed Of Life		 Sammy Duke
36m25s Bob reads Sammy Duke’s promo material, and invites him to the studio. If anyone wants to submit music send an e-mail to office@radiowaterloo.ca to get your material in the Radio Waterloo library. Bob introduces the next song.
39m07s Speed Of Life Speed Of Life | Sammy Duke (stylized illustration of a pale pink moon over orange mountains with a dark red river running through them)
Speed Of Life		 Sammy Duke
43m10s Reading Pete Temple’s letter, and introducing the next song.
44m33s Boom Boom Boom Boom Pete Temple & The Cornerstones | Live At The Boat House (white and red letters over a background photo of The Boathouse looking over Victoria Park lake)
Live At The Boathouse		 Pete Temple & The Cornerstones
49m02s Bob summarizes Nonviolence Day In The Park again, gives the end credits, and introduces the last song.
50m23s Mojo Workin’ Pete Temple & The Cornerstones | Live At The Boat House (white and red letters over a background photo of The Boathouse looking over Victoria Park lake)
Live At The Boathouse		 Pete Temple & The Cornerstones

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs on Friday from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2022 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.

