CKMS Community Connections for 5 September 2022 with Matthew Albrecht of WR Nonviolence

Matt Albrecht joins Bob Jonkman to talk about the upcoming Nonviolence Day In The Park, WR Nonviolence‘s definition of Nonviolence , and some of the work that goes into putting on a festival.

There’s a false start to the interview at 4m29s, but the real interview starts at 9m21s.

Nonviolence Day In The Park

When: Noon to 5:00pm, Saturday, 10 September 2022

Where: Willow River Park (formerly Victoria Park) Map

Location: along Jubilee Drive

Website: https://wrnonviolence.org/category/day-in-the-park/

Download: ckms-community-connections-2022-09-05-episode100.mp3 (51.2 MB, 53m17s, episode 100)

