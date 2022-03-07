CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Monday 11am-Noon, Friday 3pm-4pm (sunflower logo on the left, black and purple lettering on a teal background to the right and below)
CKMS Community Connections, Shows

CKMS Community Connections for 7 March 2022: Music by Women

This is the week of the (B&W line drawing of three women, with pink flowers in the front centre woman's hair)U.N.’s International Women’s Day, and so we’re playing music by women in Waterloo Region and across Canada. New music and old music. Music that’s sad, music that’s happy; ballads and love songs; folk, country, rock, and pop.

If there are no breaking local news stories, this show will be repeated from 3pm-4pm on Friday, 11 March 2022.

Index

Time Title Album Artist
0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc CKMS Sunflower logo (yellow petals surrounding a black centre with white wavies all on a teal background)
CKMS Community Connections		 Steve Todd
0m44s Texas Girl at the Funeral of Her Father (3/4 reverse photo of Rose Brokenshire against a cloudy sky)
(single)		 Rose Brokenshire
3m24s easier distant memory | amanda kind (profile of Amanda Kind wearing a white hat)
(singles)		 Amanda Kind
7m46s distant memory
11m29s Affliction Jacquie Drew | Lifelong Truth (Jacquie Drew sitting at a bar)
Lifelong Truth		 Jacquie Drew
15m58s Contrition (I’m Sorry)
19m55s Stay Here I Will Stand | Tania Joy (portrait of Tania Joy on a dark background)
I Will Stand		 Tania Joy
23m21s I Can Do That For You
26m57s Run to Your Mama A Better Place | Julie Crochetière (Julie Crochetière walking down a road carrying a turquoise suitcase and wearing a turquoise dress)
A Better Place		 Julie Crochetière
30m32s I’ve Got You The Lifers | Out And In (paper art depicting a mountain range under the sun with water in the foreground)
Out and In		 The Lifers
32m57s Being Alone What's a Girl Gotta Do | Sohayla Smith ( profile of Sohayla Smith sitting on the floor wearing a cowboy hat)
(singles)		 Sohayla Smith
38m22s What’s A Girl Gotta Do
41m53s Don’t Break My Heart Roxanne | Like Suga (Roxanne crouched on the floor)
(singles)		 Roxanne
46m27s Like Suga
51m45s Digital Dreams Digital Dreams (Melotika gestures towards the camera, cartoon illustration of an alien on the left)
(single)		 Melotika
54m39s Theme and Credits
55m40s Quantum Entanglement (painting of turquoise disks floating in a multi-colour swirl)
(single)		 runrebel.run

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs on Friday from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2022 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.

Faces Fashion Women Person Flowers Pink People from Max Pixel is used under a CC 0 | ZeroCC0 1.0 Universal (CC0 1.0) Public Domain Dedication.

