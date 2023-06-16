A poster reading "HELP US FIGHT A BIGWIG LANDLORD Mike Beer is using shameful, high pressure tactics to push out long-term tenants in the hopes of making a quick buck! Does this anger you? It angers us! Join Waterloo Region ACORN as we March and Rally in solidarity with his tenants! Sun, June 18th 3pm-5pm March Starts: Fairway Station, 2960 Kingsway Drive March Ends and Rally at: 267 Traynor Ave Kitchener kw@acorncanada.org @waterlooaregionacorn www.acorncanada.org "
Headlines: Tenants Oranising, C-22 finalizing, Solidarity Day Unity Jam, and worst air quality ina decade.

Headlines for Saturday June 17th, 2023 from host dan kellar:

1 – Tenant Union pushes back against “high-pressure” landlord.
The recently launched ACORN Tenant Union of Waterloo Region is organising a demonstration targeting a landlord whom tenants say is trying to renovict all the residents in two buildings who are paying less than market rates.

2 – The Canadian Disability Act finally heading for final approval in the Senate
Disabled folks in Canada may soon receive a bit more support due to the impending approval of Bill C-22.

3 – Indigenous Solidarity Day Unity Jam in Waterloo Park.
With the tag line “Love, Lax, and Land Back”, a Solidarity Day Unity Jam and Lacrosse game, hosted by Protect the Tract, will take place in Waterloo park on June 21st.

4 – Forest fires push Waterloo Region’s air quality to the most dangerous levels in a decade.
Last week’s combination of the smoke from climate change fueled forest fires and a low pressure system off the east coast, led to Waterloo Region suffering its worst air quality levels in at least a decade


This program is a part of the “Local Journalism Initiative” and is funded by the Community Radio Fund of Canada, Heritage Canada, and the CKMS Newsroom.

Check out the archived versions of  this program on radiowaterloo.ca/news., and listen to all the LJI content at canada-info.ca.

If you want to get in touch with comments, or ideas about stories to cover, email us at news@radiowaterloo.ca

