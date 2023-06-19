CKMS News – 2023-06-19 – MP Mike Morrice discusses Bill C-22 as The Canadian Disability Act nears approval.

by: dan kellar

An interview with Kitchener Centre Green Party MP Mike Morrice. Mike shares his reactions on the impending approval of Bill C-22, the Canadian Disability Act, which he sees as a stepping stone for more concrete supports – supports many Canadians have been waiting a very long time to materialize.

We discussed some of the problems with the bill due to push back from the Liberal government, which includes, ending the support at the age of 65 when the recipient becomes eligible for old-age-support. Morrice, who has been championing the bill for the past years noted that “disability does not end when you turn 65”.

With C-22 back to the senate after amendments, we should expect the bill to be approved in the coming weeks. Then the work to get the benefit in the budget will have to begin.

Mike’s twitter thread on the passage of C-22: https://twitter.com/morricemike/status/1669406607778693120?s=20

Read Bill C-22 and follow the progress here:

https://www.parl.ca/LegisInfo/en/bill/44-1/C-22

