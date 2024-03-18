CKMS News – 2024-03-18 – Main hurdles cleared for land donation to conservation research charity.

2024-03-18-Conservation land donation clears hurdles at Wilmot Township council.



by: dan kellar

Waterloo – The donation of the Schneider family lands in Wilmot township to the rare Charitable Research Reserve, is set to proceed after council unanimously approved changes to zoning rules and the official plan, to allow the properties to be severed and then donated.

While the Schneiders allowed public access to the lands for decades, the township’s insurance company decided that the proposed changes would require safety upgrades to infrastructure, or else risk the cancellation of their policy.

At the March 4th meeting, insurance company vetted road safety upgrades were presented, including speed limit reductions, parking limitations, and a new 3-way stop, and staff recommended moving the project forward.

This show features interviews with the Mayor of Wilmot Township, Natasha Salonen, and the Planning Ecologist for rare, Tom Woodcock. While they focus on some different aspects of the process, both were pleased that the land donation is one step closer to completion.