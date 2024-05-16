CKMS News -2024-05-16- Public consultation to begin on the future of Waterloo Park’s “Eby Farmstead”

by dan kellar

Waterloo – On May 14th Waterloo council unanimously approved a recommendation directing staff to move forward with community engagements over the future of the Eby Farmstead within Waterloo Park. The farmstead consists of an equipment barn and several fenced animal enclosures which house a small herd of farm animals for 5-6 months each year.

Robin Milne, Waterloo’s Director of Parks, Forestry and Cemetery Services told council that they want to have a plan for the Eby Farmstead, whether that be “improved amenities to keep the farmstead, or reimagining the space” by the end of the summer, ahead of the process for the 2025 Waterloo Park Plan. Staff noted they may bring in an outside consultant to help with the engagement process.

Details on the Eby Farmstead public consultation process are available on enagewr.ca.

This show features an interview with Waterloo mayor Dorothy McCabe discussing the Eby Farmstead.