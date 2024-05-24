CKMS News -2024-05-24- Bike Rides, street parties, comedy galas and rainbow crosswalks – Spectrum is set for a busy Pride 2024.

by: dan kellar



Kitchener – Spectrum, an organization that serves local 2SLGBTQIA+ folks has been busy ahead of Pride 2024, planning many initiatives including participation in Tri-Pride Summerfest on June 1st, Pride Ride on June 7th, and Spectrum’s 3rd annual gala on June 13th.

“Kicking things off” on May 31st, Spectrum’s executive director, Scott Williams will join Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe and others to unveil a new “Rainbow Crosswalk” in uptown. Speaking about the importance of projects like the crosswalk, Williams told CKMS, “we need to be very visible in order to remind people that we have always been here and will always be here.” Mayor McCabe also provided CKMS a statement about the crosswalk.

This show features an interview with Scott Williams on Spectrum’s activities, Pride 2024, and the new rainbow crosswalk. Williams also speaks about ongoing effects and efforts related to the June 28th 2023 hate-motivated attack in a gender studies classroom at the University of Waterloo.