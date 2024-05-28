CKMS News -2024-05-28- Tri-City Roller Derby ready to roll into busy summer season

by: dan kellar

Waterloo – Tri-City Roller Derby’s premiere team, Tri-City Thunder, have returned from the North American northeast regional championships in Pennsylvania two places higher in the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association rankings, and are now readying for the “home season”.

Tri-City skater Maggie Middleton spoke with CKMS News about the tournament, where Thunder “beat the calculator” in their loss to Boston’s “A” team, and then ended with a win against Montreal’s secondary team “Sexpo”.

Middleton also discussed the welcoming environment in the sport, which has a “role for everybody”, and invited folks to a meet-and-greet on June 2nd ahead of the seasonal intake which starts on June 26th.

Tri-city Roller Derby has 3 teams at different levels of competition. The house league team “Storm”, the secondary team “Lightning”, and the premiere team “Tri-City Thunder”. The opening derby matches of the summer season are on July 27th at Moses Springer arena in Waterloo.