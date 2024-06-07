CKMS News -2024-06-07- Worker-led campaigns on injury prevention and injured worker support focus of OFL’s recent actions.

dan kellar

Waterloo, ON –

The Ontario Federation of Labour’s campaigns to protect all workers and support those who have been injured have been heating up. The OFL is collaborating with the Ontario Network of Injured Workers’ Groups on the Injured Workers Campaign Tool Kit and the “Injured Workers Bill of Rights“, are honouring workers through Injured Workers Day, and are launching the “Heat Stress” campaign.

Celebrating the passing of the second reading of the Injured Workers Day Act on May 30th, Willy Noiles, acting ONIWG President said in a press release “We look forward to seeing West’s long overdue legislation becoming law in time for June 1, 2025.”

This show features OFL president Laura Walton, discussing the organization’s efforts supporting injured workers, and keeping workers from getting injured in the first place. Walton also discussed the government’s track record on worker rights. Requests for comment to the Conservative government from CKMS News were not answered.