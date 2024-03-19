CKMS News – 2024-03-19 – Waterloo gears up to host the Ontario Bike Summit

2024-03-19 – Waterloo gears up to host the Ontario Bike Summit

by: dan kellar

Waterloo – Over 250 delegates are expected in Waterloo at the 15th annual Ontario Bike Summit from April 3rd to 5th. The event is organised by the province-wide cycling advocacy group Share the Road coalition.

The city’s press release stated “municipal staff and leaders from across Canada and internationally, [will] share ideas, best practices and opportunities for progress in cycling.” The statement continues “This year’s Bike Summit theme explores Sustainability and Innovation through Cycling.”

This show features interviews with Patrick Bergsma of Cycle WR and Christopher Hodgson, manager for Active transportation for the City of Waterloo. They each discuss the upcoming bike summit, thoughts on the city’s progress on their active transportation and cycling networks, and ideas and actions to make streets safer for all users. Bergsma also highlights the locally developed Cycling Guide app which according to its website “create routes that prioritize cycling infrastructure or roads with less car traffic”.