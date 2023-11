Former Radio Waterloo / CKMS-FM, Director and Programmer: DJ Denim with Denim Entertainment came on the Regime. To talk about Denim history and upcoming event, on November 4th: Halloween Hangover -tickets via eventbrite. It is going to be a spectacular event! Featuring our own Nattyphysicist, and local support from Magnatech, as well as: Jana Greenstone, Pachelle, Raul Vargas, RE:SETER & of course, Denim!

Check out Denimentertainment.com

