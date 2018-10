Denim Radio Episode 157 LIVE IN STUDIO TONIGHT! 8-9 Pm on 102.7 FM and online stream, www.radiowaterloo.ca/listen

⬇️



Tonight’s episode of Denim Radio features an hour of non-stop bass music featuring some of DJ Denim’s current favourites.

🔐 It IN and 🔄⬆️🔊 ❗️

#denimradio #ep157 #ckms #radiowaterloo #nonstopmusic #commercialfree #djset #bassmusic #dnb #radiowaterlooca #rogersdigital #1027