Episode 2 of Readers Delight

Download: ReadersDelightEpisode0002.mp3 55 MB, 1h00m02s

Episode 2 of Readers Delight – featuring authors: Ana Dee, Kristopher Mielke and Jennifer Willcock.

Ana Dee read poems from her poetry collection “Untouched: A Poetry Collection”. This book is available on Amazon in paperback. The Genre is: Canadian Poetry.
Kristopher Mielke read from their book “Losing Hit Points”. This book is available on Amazon as paperback or hardcover. The Genre is: LGBTQ2S + Romance for young adults.
Jennifer Willcock read from her book “Into the Forest”.  This book is available on Amazon in paperback and hardcover. The Genre is: YA Contemporary Romance & Fantasy.

 

Jody Swannell, Jennifer Willcock, Ana Dee and Kristopher Mielke in studio posing
