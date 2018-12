Peter Sykanda is our guest today. Peter is a policy analyst at www.ofa.on.ca We had a lot of great music to choose from. We’ll have to get some of the tunes that a band he gigs with on the station playlist as well. Our playlist:

Finger Lickin” Chicken by The Radars

I Know You Got Soul by Bobby Bryd

Steppin’ Out by Lionel Robinson

Soul Dance No.3 by Carl Holmes And The Commanders

Gangster of Love Pts. 1 &2 by Jimmy Norman

