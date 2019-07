Jim Dyer and Lorna Ferguson are our guests today. Check out these links while we discuss pollinators. www.facebook.com/cpp.amcc www.waterlooregionnature.ca/event/cambridge-pollinator-preserve/ www.regionofwaterloo.cioc.ca/record/CND0098 Our playlist:

Where Have All The Flowers Gone by The Kingston Trio

Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen

Margaritaville by Jimmy Buffet

Boomer’ Lullaby by Jim Dyer

Right click here to save the podcast

Watch the video here