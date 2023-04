Mary Dilly is the guest of The Agriculture Show today. Mary works and volunteers at things that go on at these links. www.downsizingsolutions.ca https://www.dogguides.com and https://cable14.com/15147806/tv-shows/savvy-seniors Our playlist:

I Hope You Dance by Leanne Womack

Sonny’s Dream by Valdy

I Got You Babe by Sonny and Sher

Harvest Moon by Neil Young

Ride A Horse, Save A Cowboy by Big & Rich