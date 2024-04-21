Readers Delight Hosted by Jody Swannell. Produced by KW Writers Alliance (Book open with glasses laid on a blanket)
Episode IV of Readers Delight

Download: ReadersDelightEpisodeIV-2024-04-21.mp3 55 MB, 1h00m02s

Episode IV of Readers Delight – features authors: Geoff Martin, Shantell Powell and Richard H. Stephens.

Geoff Martin reads from the Creek Collective’s audio walk essay “Surface Tension.”  Geoff’s work is available on thecreekcollective.com & Geoff-martin.com. The Genre is: Creative Non-fiction.
Shantell Powell read,  “The snow hath no Queen.”  You can find Shantell’s work on Mastodon. The Genre is: Speculative fiction.
Richard H. Stephens read from his brand new book “When Legends Rise” from his Soul Forge Universe.  This book will have its world premiere at the Hespler Legion on April 28 from 11-2. It will be available to purchase on Amazon as well. The Genre is: Epic Fantasy.

