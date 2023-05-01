Father To Son Indie Music Show… Feat. Zuffalo

Thank you to CKMS Radio Waterloo, 102.7 FM, my colleagues, hosts, and fellow programmers that supported Toronto Psychedelic Rock band Zuffalo and their recent show at Rhythm and Brews in Cambridge. I will now attempt to describe the night’s activities as I remember them.

Ben and I arrived at the venue one hour before showtime, we had previously arranged with Zuffalo’s manager to meet up with the band before the show. Zuffalo are an incredibly talented, creative band and their merchandise display was a perfect example of that, we purchased three extremely cool T-shirts (one for me, one for Ben and one for Caleb, Ben’s schoolmate) containing amazing original artwork then I took the opportunity to introduce myself to Brando, their manager. We donned our shirts, and as a form of an icebreaker I asked if I could have the band sign a poster which led to us being cheerfully brought to the band’s secret lair.

We introduced ourselves to the band and received the warmest welcome imaginable, conversation seemed effortless as we acquainted ourselves. The band seemed entirely focused on us and at times it was as if we were the stars of the show instead of them, it was somewhat surreal but not surprising nor out of character for a group of talented musicians who are standing humbly on the brink of enormous success. After receiving multiple samples of music, I shifted the focus back to them.

We spent the next twenty minutes with Zuffalo. I asked several burning questions that had been on my mind as stories and anecdotes began to fill the room, the atmosphere was warm and gracious. I had intended to conduct a conventional interview but decided to opt for a less formal information gathering session and I’m glad I did.

As show time approached, the room was beginning to get busier, and we decided that a polite exit was in order. Each band member took the time to thank us for coming to the show and vowed that this would not be our last meeting. We promised to continue supporting Independent Music on The Father To Son Show, this struck a chord (pardon the pun) with the band and we headed to our seats but not before blurting the ironic adage “Break a Leg” which led to several philosophical musings regarding broken guitar strings, but I digress…

To hear more, listen to Father To Son Saturday May 6 @ 12 Noon

Gary Van Osch

Father To Son