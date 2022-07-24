Many of us have devoted a significant amount of time to eating, and to talking and reading and thinking about eating. However, perhaps we have spent much less time thinking about where our food came from. Or who grew it or raised it or hunted it or collected it… or made it in a lab. But that may be changing.

Indeed, in these times, we are beginning to think more about food security, as we realize ever more clearly that in this province (NL) we are at the weakest link of the transportation chain – in an age of extreme weather and climate disruption. If we were not able to ship in food, we would not survive. We produce only around 10% of what we eat. Thus, without imports, we’d eat until about the end of the first week of February, and then we’d go hungry the rest of the year. That is not a good situation.

So it is time to talk about our food system, and the people who play a role in it.

A new weekly radio/podcast show hopes to contribute to that conversation. It is called Fit to Eat: the NL Farm and Food Show. It features conversations with farmers, processors, hunters, chefs, thinkers, innovators, homesteaders, researchers and eaters. And, to further lighten the tone, it includes music suggested by the interview guests.

Fit to Eat: the NL Farm and Food Show is hosted by Ivan Emke, is syndicated on Radio Waterloo from the NCRA’s !earshot Digital Distribution System, and airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Thursdays from 1:30pm to 2:00m.







