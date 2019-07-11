FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – THEMUSEUM Weighs in on Climate Crisis

The festival will include numerous partnerships from Reep Green Solutions and Sustainable Waterloo Region to area universities and the Toronto Star.

The anchor, Agents for Change | Facing the Anthropocene, is a media art exhibition co-curated by Nina Czegledy and Jane Tingley. The exhibition will bring together contemporary, thought-provoking, and important national and international new media projects on the theme of environmental change.

THEMUSEUM will also explore the impact on the melting polar ice caps, water, climate refugees and a family exhibition exploring at risk species with a focus on the dwindling frog population as they approach the sixth mass extinction.

“THEMUSEUM looks to use its stage to shine a light on the efforts being done to help conserve a natural climate and make transformative connections to what individuals, corporations and governments must do to chart a new course of optimism for the future”, said David Marskell, CEO of THEMUSEUM.

Spanning two floors and via community collaborations the climate crisis festival will be the largest topic addressed by THEMUSEUM since Titanic | The Artifact Exhibition and will run from mid-January through Labour Day 2020.