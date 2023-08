Starting this weekend I will be re-vising some of the sites that the Robot visited on it’s summer tour and leaving a coffee there for someone to find. Hints will be given in future posts while I’m posting my first year in Modular podcasts here on radiowaterloo.ca! So if you like coffee and free coffee and visiting cool places and geocaching visit radiowaterloo.ca often …… maybe I explain it better in this video?!?!

Enjoy a free coffee on Mano A Mano.