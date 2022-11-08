From The Void

From the Void #19 – November 8 2022

Leave a comment

Welcome to Episode 19 of From the Void – CKMS’ Experimental Music Show

Tonight’s show is dedicated to songs that are hard to tap your toe to, nearly impossible to dance too!!! Rhythmic serpentines of musical delight!!!

It will feature Mike Patton as always, Zappa, Black Midi, GoGo Penguin, Stimpy Lockjaw, Planet – X…and the Horse Lords!!!!

Melt with me in the Void again this week…

Subscribe to the Podcast

Full episodes to enjoy at your leisure https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1–fLGsdUzW5O_9sK_Bzt9fBvBW-GWKBG?usp=sharing

My Music https://deafbydesign.ca/music

See you in the Void!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.