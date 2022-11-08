From the Void #19 – November 8 2022

Welcome to Episode 19 of From the Void – CKMS’ Experimental Music Show

Tonight’s show is dedicated to songs that are hard to tap your toe to, nearly impossible to dance too!!! Rhythmic serpentines of musical delight!!!

It will feature Mike Patton as always, Zappa, Black Midi, GoGo Penguin, Stimpy Lockjaw, Planet – X…and the Horse Lords!!!!

Melt with me in the Void again this week…

Full episodes to enjoy at your leisure https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1–fLGsdUzW5O_9sK_Bzt9fBvBW-GWKBG?usp=sharing

My Music https://deafbydesign.ca/music

See you in the Void!