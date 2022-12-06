From the Void #23 – December 6th 2022

Welcome to Episode 23 of From the Void – CKMS’ Experimental Music Show

Tonight is all about the Voice…strange vocal deliveries and lyrics.

Tonight will feature Syd Barrett, David Bowie, Voice from the Dark Side, Deaf by Design, Bobby McFarrin, Mishka Shubaly, The Mattoid and Mike Patton

ALSO!!! I released two new albums this week. Check them out where ever you stream your music! Spotify, Apple Music, You Tube, Tidal, Bandcamp…

Melt with me in the Void again this week…

Full episodes to enjoy at your leisure https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1–fLGsdUzW5O_9sK_Bzt9fBvBW-GWKBG?usp=sharing

My Music https://deafbydesign.ca/music

See you in the Void!