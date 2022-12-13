From the Void #24 December 13 2022

Welcome to Episode 24 of From the Void – CKMS’ Experimental Music Show

Tonight will feature Sugar Candy Mountain, Big Black Delta, Brian Eno, Dan Deacon, Posy, The Animal Collective…etc… and Mike Patton

ALSO!!! I released two new albums this week. Check them out where ever you stream your music! Spotify, Apple Music, You Tube, Tidal, Bandcamp…

Melt with me in the Void again this week…

Full episodes to enjoy at your leisure https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1–fLGsdUzW5O_9sK_Bzt9fBvBW-GWKBG?usp=sharing

My Music https://deafbydesign.ca/music

See you in the Void!