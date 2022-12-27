From the Void #26 December 27th 2022

Welcome to Episode 26 of From the Void – CKMS’ Experimental Music Show
Tonight will feature Ratatat, Zappa, Mike Patton, John Zorn, Sufjan Stevens, PUSA, The Flaming Lips
ALSO!!! I released new album. The Carnival Creepshow! Spotify, You Tube and Bandcamp or where ever you stream your music!
Melt with me in the Void again this week…
Full episodes to enjoy at your leisure https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1–fLGsdUzW5O_9sK_Bzt9fBvBW-GWKBG?usp=sharing
My Music https://deafbydesign.ca/music
See you in the Void!