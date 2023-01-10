From the Void #28 – January 10th 2023

Welcome to Episode 28 of From the Void – CKMS’ Experimental Music Show

Tonight will feature Mike Patton, Can, Faust, Neu!, The Cosmic Jokers, Annexus Quam, AR and Machines and Agitation Free!

ALSO!!! I released a ANOTHER new album. Everything VOL 1! Spotify, You Tube and Bandcamp or where ever you stream your music!

Melt with me in the Void again this week…

Subscribe to the Podcast

Full episodes to enjoy at your leisure https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1–fLGsdUzW5O_9sK_Bzt9fBvBW-GWKBG?usp=sharing

My Music https://deafbydesign.ca/music

See you in the Void!