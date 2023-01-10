From the Void #28 – January 10th 2023

Welcome to Episode 28 of From the Void – CKMS’ Experimental Music Show
Tonight will feature Mike Patton, Can, Faust, Neu!, The Cosmic Jokers, Annexus Quam, AR and Machines and Agitation Free!
ALSO!!! I released a ANOTHER new album. Everything VOL 1! Spotify, You Tube and Bandcamp or where ever you stream your music!
Melt with me in the Void again this week…
Full episodes to enjoy at your leisure https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1–fLGsdUzW5O_9sK_Bzt9fBvBW-GWKBG?usp=sharing
My Music https://deafbydesign.ca/music
See you in the Void!