From the Void #29 – January 17 2023

Welcome to Episode 29 of From the Void – CKMS’ Experimental Music Show

Tonight will feature Mike Patton, john Zorn, Secret Chiefs 3, Estradashpere, Orange Tulip Conspiracy, Atomic Ape, Free Salamander Exhibit, Boris and Noxagt.

ALSO!!! I released ANOTHER new album. Eye, Robot Vol. 1 Spotify, You Tube and Bandcamp or where ever you stream your music!

Melt with me in the Void again this week…

Subscribe to the Podcast

Full episodes to enjoy at your leisure https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1–fLGsdUzW5O_9sK_Bzt9fBvBW-GWKBG?usp=sharing

My Music https://deafbydesign.ca/music

See you in the Void!