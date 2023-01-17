From The Void, Shows

From the Void #29 – January 17 2023

Welcome to Episode 29 of From the Void – CKMS’ Experimental Music Show

Tonight will feature Mike Patton,  john Zorn, Secret Chiefs 3, Estradashpere, Orange Tulip Conspiracy, Atomic Ape, Free Salamander Exhibit, Boris and Noxagt.

ALSO!!! I released  ANOTHER new album. Eye, Robot Vol. 1 Spotify, You Tube and Bandcamp or where ever you stream your music!

Melt with me in the Void again this week…

Full episodes to enjoy at your leisure https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1–fLGsdUzW5O_9sK_Bzt9fBvBW-GWKBG?usp=sharing

My Music https://deafbydesign.ca/music

See you in the Void!

 

