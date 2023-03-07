From the Void #36 March 7th

Welcome to Episode #36 of From the Void – CKMS’ Experimental Music Show

Tonight will feature Mike Patton, Edgar Froese, Parry Music, Yin Yin, Dead Can Dance, Santana, Pat Metheny Group, Mort Garson, Broadcast.

Melt with me in the Void again this week…

ALSO!!! I released a new album. Everything, Vol. 3 Spotify, You Tube and Bandcamp or where ever you stream your music!

Subscribe to the Podcast

Full episodes to enjoy at your leisure https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1–fLGsdUzW5O_9sK_Bzt9fBvBW-GWKBG?usp=sharing

My Music https://deafbydesign.ca/music

See you in the Void!