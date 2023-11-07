From the Void #71 November 7th

Welcome to Episode #71 of From the Void

Tonight is all about Monster Drummers!!!

My new podcast with Co – Host Peri Urban is on YouTube, it’s called The Listening Eyebrow and its about deep listening to good music.

ALSO!!! I released a new album. Everything, Vol. 3 Spotify, You Tube23 and Bandcamp or where ever you stream your music!

See you in the Void!