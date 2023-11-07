From The Void

From the Void #71 November 7th

1 Comment

Welcome to Episode #71 of From the Void

Tonight is all about Monster Drummers!!!

My new podcast with Co – Host Peri Urban is on YouTube, it’s called The Listening Eyebrow and its about deep listening to good music.

ALSO!!! I released  a new album. Everything, Vol. 3 Spotify, You Tube23 and Bandcamp or where ever you stream your music!

Subscribe to the Podcast

See you in the Void!

 

One thought on “From the Void #71 November 7th”

  1. Great show tonight! I didn’t realize that I was such a fan of drumming. I guess I need to have these things pointed out to me.

    Now you need to do a follow-up show, and include Gene Krupa and Carl Palmer…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.