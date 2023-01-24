From the Void Episode #30 – January 24th

Welcome to Episode 30 of From the Void – CKMS’ Experimental Music Show
Tonight will feature Mike Patton, Virgil Donati, Carl King, Devin Townsend, Mike Keneally, Derek Sherinian, King Crimson, Stick Men and Dwieezel Zappa
ALSO!!! I released ANOTHER new album. Everything Vol 2 Spotify, You Tube and Bandcamp or where ever you stream your music!
Melt with me in the Void again this week…
Full episodes to enjoy at your leisure https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1–fLGsdUzW5O_9sK_Bzt9fBvBW-GWKBG?usp=sharing
My Music https://deafbydesign.ca/music
See you in the Void!