From the Void Episode #31 – January 31st – Book of Angels

Welcome to Episode 31 of From the Void – CKMS’ Experimental Music Show

Tonight will feature music, exclusively, composed by John Zorn. This set of song is from the first 10 volumes from the second Masada book, the Book of Angels. It will also feature some Mike Patton…

ALSO!!! I released ANOTHER new album. Eye, Robot Vol 2 Spotify, You Tube and Bandcamp or where ever you stream your music!

Melt with me in the Void again this week…

See you in the Void!