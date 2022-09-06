From the Void – September 6th 2022

Welcome to Episode 10 of From the Void – CKMS’ Experimental Music Show

Tonight I will bring you METAL!!!! It will make you feel ALIVE!!!! It will make you young again!!!!

Tonight I will feature Devin Townsend, Carl King, Secret Chiefs 3, Diablo Swing Orchestra, Mernie Stern, Hella….Mike Patton

Melt with me in the Void again this week…

Full episodes to enjoy at your leisure https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1–fLGsdUzW5O_9sK_Bzt9fBvBW-GWKBG?usp=sharing

My Music https://deafbydesign.ca/music

See you in the Void!