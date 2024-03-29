Funding cuts, negligence and broken promises have pushed a successful community program to the brink of survival

MP Holmes

Kitchener, ON

The Male Allies program in Kitchener Ontario played an important role in understanding the sexual assault charges levied at Hockey Canada, but now the program is struggling amidst funding cuts and unmet promises.

Run in conjunction with the Sexual Assault Support Centre Waterloo Region, the Male allies group and its sports-focused program remains an important component in preventing gender-based violence. The program is supported by community foundations, including Rangers Reach, the community foundation of the Kitchener Rangers hockey team, but without stable operational funding, the positive impact of the training sessions on young athletes is in jeopardy.

CKMS talks to Jacob Pries, the project facilitator of the Male Allies program, and Craig Campbell, the executive director of Rangers Reach.