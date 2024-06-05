The Laurier Centre for Sustainable Food Systems’ (LCSFS) podcast Handpicked: Stories from the Field showcases the excellent and varied research happening at the LCSFS with a focus on how the work creates meaningful changes to the ways we produce, get, eat and understand our food.

Handpicked: Stories from the Field is hosted by Amanda Di Battista, the LCSFS Project Coordinator, and Laine Young, PhD Candidate in Geography and Environmental Studies at Wilfrid Laurier University.

The first season of the Handpicked podcast launched on 30 September 2019, and is now in its fourth season.

Handpicked: Stories from the Field airs on CKMS-FM alternate Wednesdays from 1:00pm to 2:00pm, staring on 26 June 2024 with Season 1 Episode 1: “Because Everybody Eats:” Exploring Sustainable Food Systems for a Better World.

Subscribe to the podcast at https://handpickedpodcast.libsyn.com/rss