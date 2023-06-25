Headlines – Section 7 Charter violations against homeless people in Barrie, GRT fare increase, DTK Health Centres merge, ACORN protests landlord.

CKMS Headlines for June 23rd 2023:

By: MP Holmes

1 – City of Barrie backs down after threatening drastic measures against the homeless population

The Barrie city Council tried to push anti-homeless legislation through at a meeting this week but backed down due to the strong country-wide backlash. That backlash included the legal precedent set in the Superior Court case of The Regional Municipality of Waterloo v. Persons Unknown and to be Ascertained, 2023, which blocked the eviction of people living at the Victoria and Weber encampment in Kitchener.

There is a clip from Rob Romanek of EngageBarrie

GRT fares increasing as was decided by Regional Council in February

GRT fares are increasing on July 1, thanks to Regional Council who voted for the increase. The Cash fare will go up 14% to $3.75 per ride.





Long standing health centres merge

Sanctuary Refugee Health Centre and Kitchener Downtown Community Health Centre have merged and are now called Community Healthcaring Kitchener-Waterloo. There are two locations at both ends of the downtown core in Kitchener.

4. The Acorn March happened Sunday, June 18 and brought attention to an attempt to renovict at least 20 Kitchener residents from their homes by Missisauga investor landlord

The protest had good attendance and drew attention to Missisauga’s Mike Beers Investor landlord who has moved to renovict more than 20 Kitchener residents from their homes. Marching from the Fairway Ion station to 267 Traynor Ave, the protestors felt the love.

There is clip from ACORN member Maribel

Did anyone order from Vanessa’s Cuisine at #AfroVibesOnGaukel on June 3?

Her payment device didn’t work and a whole night’s work went down the drain! If you ate there and paid by debit on Saturday June 3, Vanessa asks folks to “please check their bank statements!”