ImprovFest 2022 is a 24-hour digital celebration of off-the-cuff art-making that showcases new, improvisational works by hundreds of performers, hailing from 25+ countries, practicing across all disciplines: music, dance, theatre, poetry, visual arts, and more. Through a digital video livestream and simultaneous international radio broadcasts, the Festival was able to reach thousands of attendees from 55+ countries. Through collaborations with dozens of amazing arts organizations, festivals, radio stations, and other community partners around the world, IF was able to bring niche pockets of community from across the globe together, creating a provocative, ephemeral portrait of art-making during the pandemic.

On Saturday, 27 August 2022, CKMS-FM Radio Waterloo is joining ImprovFest 2022 in progress at various times throughout the day:

Can’t listen to the radio? You can watch ImprovFest 2022 live as it unfolds.

Teaser